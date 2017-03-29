Atlanta officer snatched from motorcycle after hitting cable - CBS46 News

Atlanta officer snatched from motorcycle after hitting cable

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta police say an officer was snatched off his personal bike after running into a Comcast cable.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of McMurray Drive SW.

The cable was stretched across the street, causing the accident, according to a spokesperson with Atlanta police.

Police say the officer was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

