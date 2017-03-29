Man, woman stabbed in Cobb County

A man and woman were stabbed in Cobb County on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around noon in the 2000 block of Old Concord Road.

The person accused of stabbing the two individuals fled the scene before police could arrive, according to authorities, who added that they believe the suspect knew the victims.

Police say both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.