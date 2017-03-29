Man, woman stabbed in Cobb County

An officer caught on video punching a man in the face during an arrest will receive a 20-day suspension.More >
An officer caught on video punching a man in the face during an arrest will receive a 20-day suspension.More >
Kevin Clark, Jr., 20, is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old coin laundry employee Carols Lemons on Memorial Drive in Decatur back in April.More >
Kevin Clark, Jr., 20, is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old coin laundry employee Carols Lemons on Memorial Drive in Decatur back in April.More >
Kevin Ward Clark, Sr. is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.More >
Kevin Ward Clark, Sr. is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.More >
Travione Keonte Reynolds, 21, was taken into custody without incident at a home in DeKalb County.More >
Travione Keonte Reynolds, 21, was taken into custody without incident at a home in DeKalb County.More >
Irwin Keith Littles, 32, is charged with felony child molestation, felony aggravated child molestation, felony aggravated sexual battery, and felony rape.More >
Irwin Keith Littles, 32, is charged with felony child molestation, felony aggravated child molestation, felony aggravated sexual battery, and felony rape.More >
The diverging diamond interchange at Windy Hill Road was installed to reduce traffic crashes. It's one of several around the area and the people in charge of them say they are working.More >
The diverging diamond interchange at Windy Hill Road was installed to reduce traffic crashes. It's one of several around the area and the people in charge of them say they are working.More >
Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Sexual assault charges against a former Wheeler High School football player have been dropped.More >
Sexual assault charges against a former Wheeler High School football player have been dropped.More >
CBS46 learned that Cobb County commissioners failed to allocate $900,000 in last year's budget to pay for police officers to direct traffic at SunTrust Park.More >
CBS46 learned that Cobb County commissioners failed to allocate $900,000 in last year's budget to pay for police officers to direct traffic at SunTrust Park.More >
Several Cobb County commissioners have come out in support of a proposed “blight tax” on business owners who allow their properties to become neighborhood eye sores.More >
Several Cobb County commissioners have come out in support of a proposed “blight tax” on business owners who allow their properties to become neighborhood eye sores.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
President Donald Trump, who has squandered five months of united government, has single-handedly made the entire legislative process more difficult for Republicans.More >
President Donald Trump, who has squandered five months of united government, has single-handedly made the entire legislative process more difficult for Republicans.More >
Travione Keonte Reynolds, 21, was taken into custody without incident at a home in DeKalb County.More >
Travione Keonte Reynolds, 21, was taken into custody without incident at a home in DeKalb County.More >