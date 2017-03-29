Missing woman, 3 children found safe at a Walmart

Police say a family that was reported missing was found safe Wednesday at a Walmart.

Brittany Stewart, 28, and her three children were originally reported missing in Rabun County.

CBS46 News first reported the story of the missing family on March 27.

Although reported missing, police did say Stewart contacted family members. Authorities did not specify why they thought Stewart and her children were in danger.

A spokesperson with the Rabun County Sheriff's Office told CBS46 in a statement that they received new information about Stewart around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, leading them to believe she and her children were at a Walmart in Banks Crossing.

The spokesperson said that with the help of the Banks County Sheriff's Office, the family was found safe at the Walmart.

