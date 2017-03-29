Police: Street racing may have led to fatal accident in Clayton County

Police say street racing may have led to an accident that killed two people in Clayton County Wednesday.

Officers responded to Lees Mill Road near Bob White Trail around 5 p.m., according to authorities.

Police say they found that two cars were involved in a head-on collision.

Police say they were told by witnesses that one of the drivers was racing, lost control of the vehicle and veered into oncoming traffic, striking the driver of a vehicle who was not involved in the alleged race.

One driver, identified as 23 year-old Kyle Michael Nelson of Forest Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, identified as 45 year-old Lenardo Allen of Decatur, died at a hospital, according to authorities.

Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to authorities, although they cautioned that they are still verifying if racing was in fact what led to the fatal accident.

Police say they have identified a suspect in connection with the incident, although no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.