Family asks for help burying Hall County grandma killed in hit-and-run

A Hall County family is preparing to say goodbye to a grandma hit by a car while walking home from a neighbor’s house.

It was only about a mile walk down Gillsville Highway, according to the victim’s daughter Justice Turpin, but Brenda Turpin never made it home.

“You don’t ever think you are going to wake up to that phone call,” Justice told CBS46. “Nobody knows if they would have found her sooner if she would still be breathing,” Justice added.

Turpin was found dead in a ditch on the side of the road.

“She loved everybody. She was a happy person…every time you were around her there was never a dull moment,” Justice shared.

When Justice got to the scene, she says her mom’s shoes were still on the road. There were also car parts that, according to Georgia State Patrol, belonged to a 2010 Dodge Charger.

On Sunday morning, one of Justice’s friends spotted a damaged car matching that description and called police.

“When he (the officer) had come up there to look at the car, he said it had the damages and he found strands of my mom’s shirt fabric,” Justice stated.

Rachel Bond, of Gainesville, was immediately arrested and remains in the Hall County Jail on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Justice says her mom did not have life insurance.

At 22-years-old, Justice never imagined she and her siblings would have to come up with the money for their mom’s final expenses. She’s also unsure how to explain the sudden death of her mother to her two children.

Justice relayed, “My kids are always asking, ‘Are we going Nana Brenda’s house? When is Nana Brenda going to come play with us?’”

The family is still trying to raise about $2,000. Donations are being taken at the funeral home. The funeral will be held Friday at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Gainesville.

