Advocates sworn in to help with abused, neglected children

Advocates who will speak for abused and neglected children were sworn in at a special ceremony in Douglas County Wednesday.

Chief Juvenile Judge Peggy Walker was responsible for swearing in a number of Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Children's Voice CASA Inc. is an organization of volunteers who speak for abused and neglected children during juvenile proceedings.

The ceremony was held at the Douglas County Courthouse.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.