China's Xi to meet Trump in Mar-a-Lago on April 6-7

Here’s one for the record books.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.More >
Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well. Harry went to small claims court, where the judge ordered the car dealer to return the $3500. One week later, the dealer had not. So Harry came up with a way to help.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well. Harry went to small claims court, where the judge ordered the car dealer to return the $3500. One week later, the dealer had not. So Harry came up with a way to help.More >