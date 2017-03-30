Sign or die: Medical marijuana, campus carry up for last-minute votes

Okay, it's called sine die, but it'll be a long day for legislators at the Georgia capitol Thursday as the future of several bills will be decided.

Sine die (literally 'without a day') marks the final day of the 2017 legislative session. At the end of it, the legislature will adjourn without a set date to return (sine die!) The session officially ends at midnight, and among the bills that haven't reached final passage include a bill to regulate fantasy sports in the state and a bill that seeks to require mandatory recess for K-12 students.

A bill that seeks to expand the list of conditions that can be treated with cannabis oil saw final passage Thursday afternoon; SB16 will now head to Governor Nathan Deal's desk.

Also still under consideration is a bill that changes the boundaries of nine state legislative districts, a bill that would allow people 21 and over who possess a weapons license to carry concealed guns on certain parts of college campuses.

Of course, anything can happen as the hours wind down in the session. One chamber can hold a bill hostage, trying to convince the other chamber to vote on a bill its members care about.

Also, bills that were killed earlier in the session can come back to life as amendments.

Any bills that don't pass by midnight are dead for the session, and lawmakers will have to wait until next year to try to revive them. Here's our reporting throughout the session on some of the key bills that are still alive.

