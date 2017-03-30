Sign or die: Medical marijuana, campus carry up for last-minute votes

Here’s one for the record books.More >
Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >
