Police searching for mother of six not heard from in weeks

Douglasville Police are searching for a missing mother of six that hasn't been in contact with her family in weeks and a Facebook page has been created to help get the word out.

Mell Carter Lenz, 43, was last seen on March 8 and her family says her telephone hasn't been turned on for at least two weeks and she has not used her debit or credit cards.

She is the mother of three girls and three boys.

Lenz is a 43 years-old old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She's 5'5" tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have any information on Lenz's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Douglasville Police or simply dial 911.

