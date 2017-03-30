Crash on SB I-75 snarls traffic in Henry County

A crash on southbound I-75 in Henry County stalled commuters and backed up traffic for miles early Thursday morning.

Not many details are known about the crash, which happened near the intersection of SR 155 around 7:30 a.m.

It is unclear if any injuries were sustained.

The roadway fully reopened around 9:15 a.m.

