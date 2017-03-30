18 students injured after buses, vehicle collide in Atlanta

A school bus was severely burned after an accident along Roswell Road in Atlanta Thursday morning. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Eighteen students were transported to the hospital after a bus crash and fire Thursday morning along Roswell Road.

One school bus was severely burned after it caught fire when it was struck by another vehicle early Thursday morning. Sandy Springs Police told us another bus was involved in the accident, and 59 kids were on both buses.

The nearly 20 students who were injured only suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened around 8 a.m. on Roswell Road.

Police say two Ridgeview Middle School buses were traveling down Roswell Road when a vehicle swiped the lead bus. The vehicle then veered into the second bus, eventually ending up underneath it. Earlier reports indicated two students reported minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to maintain a lane. It is unclear if any additional charges will be added.

The students were taken to school on another bus.

