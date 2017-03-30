HAZMAT on scene, roads blocked due to unknown substance at construction site

First-responders on scene of an incident at a construction site where HAZMAT crews responded Thursday morning. (SOURCE: WGCL)

HAZMAT crews and emergency responders were on the scene of a Hapeville construction site just north of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after an unknown substance was spilled there Thursday morning.

Workers arrived at the business on Union Avenue Thursday morning to find the substance on construction equipment. The business is a cement manufacturer.

Streets around the site have been blocked off in a 400-foot perimeter.

No injuries have been reported.

CBS46's Adam Murphy on the scene of the incident

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.