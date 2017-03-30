HAZMAT on scene, roads blocked due to unknown substance at construction site

CBS46 legal analyst Vincent Hill, a former police officer himself, is taking a closer look at the video showing an officer allegedly using excessive force against a man, leading to him being placed on administrative leave.More >
At 86-years-of-age, Clara Courville’s happiness has blossomed like the garden she cares for. It all began with the planting of a seed -- a seed in the ground and a seed in the heart of a girl with a brown sash and a green thumb.More >
An officer caught on video punching a man in the face during an arrest will receive a 20-day suspension.More >
Auto club AAA predicts more Americans will travel over the July 4th holiday period than ever before.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well. Harry went to small claims court, where the judge ordered the car dealer to return the $3500. One week later, the dealer had not. So Harry came up with a way to help.More >
Sometimes, some dads take the law into their own hands, but in this case, it was a whole family.More >
