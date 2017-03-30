Atlanta police department addresses homelessness near world's busiest airport

The Atlanta Police Department said it is working diligently with the mayor to address the homeless problem at airports, which is in response to the recent arrest of a multiple knife wielding man at Hartsfield-Jackson's Airport earlier this month.

"We are concerned with homelessness in general," the APD statement said, "Therefore our work is much broader than the airport."

The APD continued to state that, despite there being no signs of danger or disruptions to airport operations, it is still partnering with different agencies to address homelessness in the area.

