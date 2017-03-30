Georgia Power warns of severe weather Thursday night

Georgia Power cautioned northwest Georgia to prepare for severe weather Thursday night, and offered tips for dealing with heavy rain, wind and lightning.

Turning off air conditioners, avoiding landline telephones and unplugging unnecessary appliances can decrease the chances of power surges being overloaded. Georgia Power also discouraged anyone from attempting to self repair GP equipment or remove downed tree limbs and debris from power lines.

They also warned not to go into areas with downed trees, where downed power lines could possibly be buried in wreckage.

For more information, visit georgiapower.com.

