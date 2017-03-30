Atlanta charter preschooler brings gun to school

Atlanta Police responded to an incident at a public charter school Thursday morning where a preschooler brought a gun to school.

The student attended Kipp Strive Primary in Southwest Atlanta, which is a charter school under the Atlanta Public School system.

Police say the 5-year-old student showed the gun in her book bag to her teacher, who then contacted authorities.

The school released a statement, saying they believe the gun was accidentally put in the student's bag before departing for school.

The incident is currently being investigated, and no arrests have been made.

