Best of the Bridesmaids: Yellow Jackets go for NIT title

Although the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets didn't make the men's NCAA basketball tournament, they're making a good case that they should have been.

The Jackets will play TCU Thursday night in the final of the National Invitation Tournament, hoping to win their fifth straight game and head into next season brimming with confidence.

Georgia Tech also made the NIT finals in 1971, when they were beaten by North Carolina 84-64. The Tarheels actually won the Atlantic Coast Conference that season but were beaten in the finals of the ACC tournament, which sent them to the NIT.

Tech also played for the championship of the NCAA Tournament in 2004, when they lost to eventual national champion Connecticut.

The Horned Frogs have never advanced past the quarterfinals of the NIT. This is just the second trip to the post season for the Frogs since 2005. TCU appeared in the CBI in 2012 when they were beaten in the second round.

Thursday night's game tips off at 8 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York.

