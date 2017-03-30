Baby girl found dead in Stockbridge home, caretaker arrested

An infant in Stockbridge died and their caretaker was charged with manslaughter. (SOURCE: WGCL)

A caretaker is charged with a crime in connection to the death of an infant in Henry County.

The baby girl was found dead inside a home on Spring Street near Stockbridge,Thursday morning.

After several hours of investigation and interviewing adult witnesses who were inside the mobile home, police arrested Keanna Dover.

Police describe Dover as a caretaker who is not a blood relative of the child.

Dover is charged with manslaughter and reckless conduct.

A witness told CBS46 the baby was found in between couch cushions and possibly suffocated.

Dover is the person who the baby's parents put in charge of watching her, and she is the last person to be seen with the child.

Four other adults were in the house at the time of the child's death, but only Dover is being charged.

The witness wonders whether Dover fell asleep while holding the child or sitting next to her.

The coroner will not know how the baby died until an autopsy is conducted Friday.

From his initial observation, the infant does not have any obvious or self-explanatory injuries.

