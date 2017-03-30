Man arrested in brutal attack of teacher at Steak and Shake

A man who allegedly attacked a teacher in a Henry County restaurant has been found and arrested police said Thursday.

On March 29, the Clayton County Sheriff's office arrested Johnie Flakes after a standoff.

Flakes started a physical altercation with Melody Jordan last year while she was having dinner at a restaurant in Morrow in November 2016.

Jordan was eating with her daughter and nephew at a Steak and Shake location in Clayton County when a man allegedly threw a milkshake in her face and began punching her.

"He just crushed the cup into my face and the milkshake just went all over and then he just started pounding on me," said Jordan at the time of the incident. "He hit me a couple times until I was knocked down on the ground. I think it was a total of three times. I was knocked down but every time I got up, he'd hit me again."

