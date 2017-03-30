Woman cited for housing more than 55 cats

Fifty-five cats in Gwinnett county are in need of a home after they were seized from their owner.

Animal control officers received a complaint about an odor at a residence and upon arrival, 55 cats were found in a woman's home.

According to the officers, there were cats in every room with food, water, and litter boxes but they were not being cared for in a sanitary environment. Cat urine was all over the floor and the walls, according to police.

The owner surrendered all of the cats and was issued six citations.

The Animal shelter is hopeful that all of the cats will find a home.

