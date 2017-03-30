Lawmakers clear self-driving cars in Georgia

Georgia lawmakers have approved legislation allowing self-driving vehicles in the state, sending it to the governor for review.

Supporters said car and technology companies, insurance providers and injury attorneys signed off on the proposal and warned that Georgia would be left behind as other states pass similar legislation. The Senate vote Thursday was unanimous.

Sen. Steve Gooch of Dahlonega said he believes vehicles with autonomous technology will make roads safer. The Republican is the bill's sponsor.

The proposal requires drivers of the vehicles to have a higher amount of insurance coverage than what is required for traditional vehicles until the end of 2019.

