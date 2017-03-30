Police: Victim dies after road rage shooting along I-78 in Tucker

A person died after a reported road rage shooting along Highway 78 in Tucker.

The highway was closed due to the shooting, according to officials. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. when police say a shot was fired at the victim's vehicle.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition but later died, police said around 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the shooter continued eastbound on Highway 78, according to authorities. Authorities released photos of the suspected vehicle involved in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.