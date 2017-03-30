Emory gets scammed by booking a rap group for campus concert

Emory University's annual campus celebration is anything but a party this year.

Unfortunately, the booking agency that the Emory used was not a legit agency

For weeks the university promised that the hot metro Atlanta rap group Migos would perform during Dooley's week, but now the school says the concert is not happening.

The student programming council was excited. They thought they booked Migos to appear at the campus on April 8th. But if you check the group's website, they are already scheduled to perform that day in Mississippi.

The student group behind the group booking says it was the victim of a scam.

They got contacted by a third party agency and it turns out that the agency that they scheduled Migos through is fraud.

The school is blaming global talent agency llc, a third party talent Booker it paid to line up the concert.

In a statement Emory says it's pursuing legal action against the concert bookie trying to make some money

Emory is not saying how much it paid.

According to the students, the payment was just a deposit and not the full amount.

