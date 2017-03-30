Man purporting to have 'red mercury' causes HAZMAT response evacuation

A downtown Atlanta facility was evacuated was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a man carrying a substance police said was 'red mercury' entered the building.

The incident prompted HAZMAT, police and fire response, as well as the Department of Homeland Security to respond to the area.

The address points to the location of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Homeland security officials said they were on the way to the location.

Atlanta Police tell us they're still gathering details. We're monitoring the situation and will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

