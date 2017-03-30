Teacher arrested after loaded gun found in her Kindergarten classroom

A teacher was arrested after police say a loaded gun was found in her Kindergarten classroom.

The incident occurred at Shelton Elementary School in Paulding County.

Administrators at the school were alerted around noon Thursday that 39-year-old Melanie Bullard had alcohol on her breath, according to a spokesperson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Police say after an evaluation, Bullard did test positive for alcohol.

When school district personnel searched her classroom for any possible open containers, police say they discovered a semi-automatic pistol in her purse.

The purse was on the floor underneath a desk in the classroom, according to authorities.

Bullard was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property and reckless conduct.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.