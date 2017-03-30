Toddler found abandoned near Covington roadway

A toddler wasn't injured when police found him abandoned in a car seat Thursday afternoon.

Police said the toddler was found secured in a car seat Friday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. along Highway 11 near Patrick Road in Covington. Authorities airlifted the child to the hospital as a precaution but said he wasn't hurt.

They released photos of the toddler, which are posted with this article.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.