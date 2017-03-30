Atlanta Public schools release plan to deal with traffic following I-85 collapse

School systems across metro Atlanta had mixed reactions to the collapse of a portion Interstate 85 near a key interchange with Georgia 400.

Atlanta Public Schools, DeKalb County and Fulton County all provided responses as of 11 p.m. on March 30 after a fire led to the collapse of a section of the roadway.

Atlanta Public Schools

Schools in Atlanta's Public School system operated on their regular schedule on March 31 in spite of the collapse.

APS officials said they worked on a transportation plan to make sure students in the north cluster can get to school.

"We are asking that parents and guardians be patient as we strive to deliver the highest quality of service given these circumstances," Kimberly Green with APS said. "We are asking staff to make arrangements to come in early to receive students."

The district's traffic plan is as follows:

All schools in north Atlanta will open 15 minutes early for drop-offs and would like riders of those buses to report to their stops 15 minutes early. All buses will be stocked with bottled water, in case students get stuck in traffic for a long period of time. Atlanta Police will also provide increased traffic support around schools and neighborhoods with traffic concerns.

DeKalb County Public Schools

DeKalb County Public Schools said the school was closed March 31 and all classes there were canceled.

“With one day before Spring Break begins, the prudent decision is to keep students at home, and not contribute to difficult travel conditions,” superintendent R. Stephen Green.

City of Atlanta offices, municipal court

The city of Atlanta said their offices will open at 10 a.m. on March 31 for non-essential personnel. All essential and emergency personnel should report to work at their scheduled times on Friday.

The Municipal Court of Atlanta will also have a delayed start of 10:00 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves said they would carry on as normal with their exhibition game against the New York Yankees Friday evening at 7:35 p.m. the new SunTrust Park.

Georgia Department of Driver services

GA Department of Driver Services (DDS) driver’s licensing centers in Atlanta, Conyers, Decatur, Forest Park, Lawrenceville, Lithonia, Marietta, Norcross and Sandy Springs will delay opening on Friday until 10:00 a.m.

Conyers HQ personnel should report at 10:00 a.m. Customers are asked to check www.dds.georgia.gov or the DDS Facebook page for updates.

Fulton County Public Schools

Fulton County Public Schools said they'll open on their regular schedule as well on March 31, and said employees who live in the south portion of metro Atlanta should leave early enough to arrive on time.

Officials said there is no expected impact on buses' ability to get students to school since they are normally on the road several hours earlier than the average morning rush hour.

