Up-to-date list of closures, alternate routes in Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Transportation has released a list of road closures and alternate routes following the collapse of part of I-85 during a major fire in Atlanta on Thursday.

The routes are changing constantly, so we'll keep you updated with the most recent closures at the top of this story.

April 6: Buford Spring Connector opens more lanes

The Buford-Spring connector is now open in two lanes on the northbound side and one line going south, but only to local traffic.

Earlier

Piedmont Road has opened up at I-85 in both directions for the first time since the bridge collapse.

A left lane on the southbound Buford Spring Connector has also reopened from SB I-85 and is only open to local traffic.

I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills exit.

Northbound from I-85 from south side of Atlanta

If you're driving northbound on I-85 from the south side of Atlanta, you will be diverted northbound on SR 400.

Southbound on SR 400 from north of Atlanta

If you're driving southbound on SR 400 from north of Atlanta, you will be diverted at the Sidney Marcus exit.

I-285 and I-20

I-285 and I-20 are both open to traffic and are the best alternatives to use if possible.

Here is a list of partial road closures in the area of the bridge collapse:

Sidney Marcus Blvd at Buford Highway

Cheshire Bridge at Piedmont Rd

Piedmont Circle at Monroe Drive

Piedmont Rd at Lakeshore Drive

Piedmont Rd at Garson Drive

Piedmont Rd at Rockledge Rd

Atlanta Police have also announced a plan to alleviate traffic congestion as a result of the road collapse:

Northbound Piedmont is closed at Lambert Drive

Southbound Piedmont is closed at Buford Connector – all vehicles must turn onto Buford Connector to get to I-85 SB

Access to I-85 North off of Piedmont Circle is also blocked

Lenox Road at Ga. 400 SB is blocked

West Peachtree can only continue onto Peachtree Road and cannot access Buford Connector NB

The intersection at Lambert Drive and Manchester is closed

GDOT has released a list of recommendations for drivers to follow to get around the closure of I-85.

I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills Exit (Exit 89)

Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 from the southside of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street

Motorists traveling southbound on I-85 north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound GA 400

Motorists traveling southbound on GA 400 from north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-85

Motorists are encouraged to utilize their favorite way finding app to help navigate to their destinations

Lanes are expected to remain closed indefinitely.

