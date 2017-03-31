Thousands without power after storms blow through metro Atlanta - CBS46 News

OUTAGES

Thousands without power after storms blow through metro Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Several thousand Georgia Power customers are offline in pockets throughout metro Atlanta after severe storms and strong winds blew through the area overnight.

Take a look at the latest power outage numbers.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46