Thousands without power after storms blow through metro Atlanta

Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.More >
Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.More >
Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.More >
Authorities have arrested four people accused of causing more than $10,000 worth of property damage in Winder.More >
Authorities have arrested four people accused of causing more than $10,000 worth of property damage in Winder.More >
Ok, we know that headline probably sent you through a rush of emotions. Sad for the dog, knowing she was scared being all alone. Happy that the family was reunited with the pup. And relief knowing that this story has a happy ending.More >
Ok, we know that headline probably sent you through a rush of emotions. Sad for the dog, knowing she was scared being all alone. Happy that the family was reunited with the pup. And relief knowing that this story has a happy ending.More >