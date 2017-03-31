Toddler safe after being found sitting in car seat on side of highway

Police in Newton County are trying to figure out what happened after a toddler was found sitting in a car seat on the side of a highway Thursday night.

The child was found around 6 p.m. along Highway 11 near Patrick Road in Covington. He was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure but it appears the child was uninjured.

Police have located the mother of the child but her identity has yet to be released.

It is unclear why the toddler was placed on the side of the road.

