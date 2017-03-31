How to use MARTA, CobbLinc to get around the Interstate 85 collapse

With the partial collapse of a section of I-85 near Georgia 400 in Atlanta, MARTA service is expected to be utilized more than ever.

If your commute takes you through the area of the road collapse, here's a few things you should know to help you get around.

Of course, MARTA has routes by train and bus throughout the city. CobbLinc, Cobb County's transit system, says they've sent buses and staff to Atlanta's midtown area in order to help out.

If you plan on taking MARTA regularly, you'll want to buy a Breeze Card, it's the reloadable card that you can use to charge your fares. The plastic card costs $2. Each one-way trip is $2.50. Transfers are included in your initial fare.

Passes by the day are available, starting at $9 for one day, up to $95 for 30 days.

Here are the MARTA train and bus routes along with a clickable link for more information.

