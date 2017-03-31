First ever game at SunTrust Park still on but traffic could be tough

The game must go on. Officials with the Atlanta Braves have decided to hold the first ever game at SunTrust Park despite the partial road collapse on I-85 that has snarled traffic throughout the city.

A fire underneath a portion of the northbound lanes of I-85 caused part of the road to collapse, completely shutting down the highway in both directions near Georgia 400 in Atlanta.

The thoroughfare sees nearly 250,000 vehicles passing through that particular area on a daily basis and the lack of access to the roadway is expected to cause congestion on other expressways in the city.

With that in mind, the Atlanta Braves have announced that they will continue on with the exhibition game to be played against the New York Yankees at SunTrust Park in Marietta Friday night.

Braves officials released this statement Friday morning regarding the status of the game:

“We look forward to hosting our A-List Members tonight for the first exhibition game at SunTrust Park. Due to the bridge incident on I-85 in Atlanta, we encourage our fans to plan before they leave for the game. Traffic patterns in Atlanta will be adjusted for everyone, so please listen to local authorities as they direct you around the metro area. Also, we encourage all fans to purchase their parking before they leave today at braves.com/parking and trust Waze to get you directly to your parking lot.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.