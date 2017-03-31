Big South volleyball tournament not impacted by I-85 collapse

A national invitation volleyball tournament at the Georgia World Congress Center went on as planned Friday, in spite of an estimated 60,000 people having to manage detours around the collapse of I-85 in the heart of Atlanta's Buckhead community.

"That was a little bit of a panic realizing we might have a lot of teams that might not make it in," said Big South tournament director Lauri Dagostino. "We started getting phone calls and emails, and people were pretty panicked (Thursday night)."

She said they were able to get everyone registered for their matches Thursday night, and the games went on as planned starting Friday morning, with no teams missing their slotted times for matches.

The Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau said the volleyball tournament was their only major event scheduled for the weekend. They will work individually with event hosts in the coming months to help them manage their crowds around the I-85 collapse.

