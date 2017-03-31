Plane makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport

A Delta Air Lines plane made an emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday.

Delta Flight 2824 was flying from Lafayette, Louisiana.

An FAA spokesperson said the Boeing 717 declared an emergency after reporting possible nose gear problems. As a result, fire trucks were activated and placed on standby.

The aircraft landed safely around 4 p.m., according to the spokesperson.

An airport spokesperson told CBS46 that emergencies are declared about four to five times a day when arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson, which is the world's busiest airport.

