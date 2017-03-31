MARTA executive resigns after investigation into misappropriation of funds

MARTA says its senior director of operations resigned Friday after an investigation was launched regarding a potential misappropriation of funds.

The criminal investigation was launched by MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham after irregularities were found after an internal audit, according to MARTA Chief Communications Officer Goldie Taylor.

Taylor says Senior Director of Operations Joseph Erves may be involved in the matter.

Erves was placed on administrative leave and later resigned.

There have been no arrests at this time, according to Taylor.

"As a public agency, we take our role as stewards of taxpayer dollars seriously; and we are committed to transparency and accountability," says Taylor. "We are working to determine the scope and suspected financial damages sustained, as well as maintain the integrity of our investigation."

