Walmart: Shoplifter escapes after shooting employee in foot

By WGCL Digital Team
LITHONIA, GA (CBS46) -

A spokesperson with Walmart says a shoplifter was able to escape from its DeKalb County store after shooting a loss prevention employee in the foot.

The incident occurred at the store in the 5400 block of Fairington Road in Lithonia. 

The alleged shoplifter was able to escape in a burgundy sedan, according to the spokesperson. 

