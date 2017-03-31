Walmart: Shoplifter escapes after shooting employee in foot

A Levi's Call has been issued for two brothers believed to be traveling with a man toward Mobile, Alabama.More >
Authorities have arrested four people accused of causing more than $10,000 worth of property damage in Winder.More >
The Cherokee Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of one of its own deputies for driving under the influence.More >
An officer caught on video punching a man in the face during an arrest will receive a 20-day suspension.More >
Kevin Clark, Jr., 20, is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old coin laundry employee Carols Lemons on Memorial Drive in Decatur back in April.More >
Kevin Ward Clark, Sr. is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Irwin Keith Littles, 32, is charged with felony child molestation, felony aggravated child molestation, felony aggravated sexual battery, and felony rape.More >
A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.More >
Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
The video was edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face. A short time later, the official @POTUS Twitter account retweeted Trump's tweet to its 19 million followers.More >
