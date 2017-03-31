Walmart: Shoplifter escapes after shooting employee in foot

A spokesperson with Walmart says a shoplifter was able to escape from its DeKalb County store after shooting a loss prevention employee in the foot.

The incident occurred at the store in the 5400 block of Fairington Road in Lithonia.

The alleged shoplifter was able to escape in a burgundy sedan, according to the spokesperson.

