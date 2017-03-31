Federal funds approved from US DOT to repair I-85

$10 Million in Federal funds will be given to Georgia from the US Department of Transportation

The Georgia Department of Transportation(DOT)Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, along with state and local officials, briefed the public on the ongoing efforts to repair I-85 roadway near Piedmont Road.

Since Thursday night, Georgia DOT bridge inspectors have been inspecting the site, assessing the damage and providing information to the engineering and design teams.

After walking the site, McMurry expressed gratitude to the first respondents who ensured drivers were safe and prevented the situation from escalating any further.

"I’d like to express our thanks and gratitude to the motoring public, who listened to the information we distributed overnight and changed their commute patterns this morning to take the pressure off of the metro roadways. I thank the people of Atlanta for their resilience and the exceptional efforts taken to find alternative routes, adjust schedules and use transit to help ease congestion around this site,” the Commissioner said.

The DOT ask that travelers plan their travel in advance and consider public transportation. They also suggest working from home if possible to avoid traffic.

