Chick-fil-A offers free breakfast to carpoolers, MARTA riders in Atlanta

Chick-fil-A announced that they're offering free breakfast for carpoolers in Atlanta from April 3-14.

The announcement was made to encourage drivers to carpool after a major fire caused part of I-85 to collapse in the city.

The free breakfast only applies during the weekdays, and includes a few rules:

You have to visit before 7:30 a.m.

You have to carpool and have three or more people in the car, including kids.

The free entree includes a chicken biscuit, Chick-N-Minis, a breakfast burrito or egg white grill.

Chick-fil-A also says it will surprise riders with free food at random MARTA stations next week. The company also says it has already distributed food to first responders and command centers in Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.