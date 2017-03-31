Chick-fil-A offers free breakfast to carpoolers, MARTA riders in Atlanta

An estimated 100 thousand visitors are expected to pack into metro Atlanta for July 4th festivities, and road closures are already happening for the annual Peachtree Road Race.More >
An estimated 100 thousand visitors are expected to pack into metro Atlanta for July 4th festivities, and road closures are already happening for the annual Peachtree Road Race.More >
Protesters in Atlanta marched from the park to downtown chanting a list of concerns including international affairs to the President's use of social media.More >
Protesters in Atlanta marched from the park to downtown chanting a list of concerns including international affairs to the President's use of social media.More >
Sandy Springs Police Police say three puppies were thrown out of a black Toyota pickup truck in the area of Roberts Drive and Lexington Drive around 9 a.m.More >
Sandy Springs Police Police say three puppies were thrown out of a black Toyota pickup truck in the area of Roberts Drive and Lexington Drive around 9 a.m.More >
Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter is in need of donations this Independence Day week after it saved 61 cats who were exposed to virus at the Bartow County Animal Control facility.More >
Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter is in need of donations this Independence Day week after it saved 61 cats who were exposed to virus at the Bartow County Animal Control facility.More >
Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.More >
Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.More >
The video was edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face. A short time later, the official @POTUS Twitter account retweeted Trump's tweet to its 19 million followers.More >
The video was edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face. A short time later, the official @POTUS Twitter account retweeted Trump's tweet to its 19 million followers.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
A road rage incident turned deadly after a man in a red pickup truck allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head.More >
A road rage incident turned deadly after a man in a red pickup truck allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head.More >