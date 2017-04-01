Freeman goes deep, Braves beat Yankees 8-5 in SunTrust debut

Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer, Bartolo Colon got in a final tuneup before his 20th big league season and the Atlanta Braves opened their new stadium with an 8-5 exhibition victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

New York's Greg Bird picked up his eighth homer -- tied with Washington's Bryce Harper for the most in the majors this spring -- with a two-run shot off the 43-year-old Colon in the third inning. Freeman put the Braves ahead in the bottom half with a drive over the high brick wall in right-center field at SunTrust Park.

The exhibition, before a crowd of 21,392, wrapped up the spring for both teams and served as a soft opening for the new stadium, which still has some kinks to work out.

The lights flickered a couple of times, the center field scoreboard went out briefly and the press elevator malfunctioned.

