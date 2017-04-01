Georgia university: FBI finds no illegal acts in data breach

The diverging diamond interchange at Windy Hill Road was installed to reduce traffic crashes. It's one of several around the area and the people in charge of them say they are working.More >
Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.More >
Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Sexual assault charges against a former Wheeler High School football player have been dropped.More >
CBS46 learned that Cobb County commissioners failed to allocate $900,000 in last year's budget to pay for police officers to direct traffic at SunTrust Park.More >
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
A man living in the Old Fourth Ward was injured and hospitalized after a Pit bull attack.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.More >
