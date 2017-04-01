Man arrested in connection to 9 month-old murder case

A Gainesville man has been arrested in connection to a murder that has gone unsolved for nearly nine months.

Andrew James Hollingsworth, 43, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in connection to the death of 33 year-old Randi Higgins Byrom.

Byrom was found dead inside a room at the Hilton Garden Inn on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville on July 3, 2016.

Hollingsworth was taken into custody on March 30. He remains in the Hall County Jail.

