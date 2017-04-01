One injured after elderly driver smashes into Gwinnett County Chick-fil-A

A patron eating inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Gwinnett County was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle that smashed into the building on Friday.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth.

Police say the driver of the vehicle pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed into the restaurant. The victim inside was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear if the driver, who has not been identified, will face any charges.

