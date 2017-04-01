20 April Fools' Day pranks - CBS46 News

SLIDESHOW

20 April Fools' Day pranks

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Today is April Fools' Day and many of you are sitting around wondering what kind of cool pranks you can play on your family and friends.

Well, wonder no more. CBS46 has you covered. 

Website Bored Panda has pictures of some of the most outrageous pranks to play on people for April Fools' Day.

Check out a slideshow of pranks!

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46