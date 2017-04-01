Food stamp work requirement in place for several Georgia counties

April 1 is the day in which able-bodied residents receiving food stamps in 21 Georgia counties will be required to have a job or face the loss of their benefits.

The new mandate, which went into effect Saturday, requires adults who are able-bodied and without children to find a job or lose their assistance.

The deadline applies to nearly 12,000 adults in 21 counties.

The requirements will expand to all counties in Georgia by 2019.

