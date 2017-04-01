Demolition work continues on I-85 following road collapse, GDOT traffic plan released

Demolition crews are working diligently to take down a portion of I-85 damaged after a huge fire caused the road to collapse and GDOT officials have released a preliminary plan to help ease congestion.

There's still no definitive time table for the reopening of I-85 but a lot of work has been done in just the past 48 hours. Crews began tearing down damaged sections of the highway in what's expected to be a very expensive undertaking.

The project will be done in a number of increments. First, crews must finish dismantling the parts of the elevated roadway that are unstable because of the fire.

Next will be rebuilding this portion of the interstate.

No estimate on how much the project will cost has been released as officials still have several things to consider. One thing is for certain, federal funding is coming to the state to help with the cost.

President Donald Trump personally called Governor Nathan Deal to offer support and pledge the release of $10 million in emergency funding to help get the project up-and-running.

"We've directed the Federal Highway Administration officials to award $10 million in emergency relief funds to help begin repairs on Atlanta's collapsed I-85 overpass," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. "Releasing these funds will quickly help to ensure the bridge is repaired safely and in a timely manner."

In the meantime, commuters who used this stretch of roadway will have to begin planning ahead for months of delays as the project is completed. The head of the Georgia State Patrol says people should come up with a good alternate route. Once this is done, try to come up with a second option. He also encourages commuters to use MARTA, if possible.

With that in mind, GDOT has released its preliminary plan to deal with traffic as crews work to repair the damage. On Monday, crews will reopen two northbound lanes on I-85 from the Peachtree Road overpass to the Buford Spring Connector. GDOT says the route is for local traffic only.

Demolition should end in the coming week and a finalized reconstruction plan is expected to take 7 to 8 months to complete.

