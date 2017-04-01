Admission applications for Emory University hit record high

The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.More >
Charles Drew Charter School will hold its first graduation since its creation in 2000 as the city of Atlanta's first public charter school.More >
Neighbors in a northeastern Atlanta neighborhood are being warned of a possible safety hazard that could be harmful to their children and pets.More >
A study done by AAA found of 1700 accidents of teens driving during a six year period 58 percent involved distracted driving.More >
The Atlanta Humane Society released a list of tips that can help ensure your pet's safety during Fourth of July celebrations.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
With hot and humid conditions on tap for the Peachtree Road race on Tuesday, officials have announced a Code Red alert.More >
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.More >
A man living in the Old Fourth Ward was injured and hospitalized after a Pit bull attack.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
