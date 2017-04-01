Admission applications for Emory University hit record high

The number the of students interested in attending Emory University has reached an all time high. The applicant pool of 24,114 is a 19 percent increase since last year.

“We’re really seeing growth on all fronts,” says John Latting, Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment and Dean of Admission.

Prospective students may choose between two paths when they apply. They can enter Emory College of Arts and Sciences or study for their first two years at Oxford College.

In addition to receiving a record number of admission applications, Emory also saw an increase in domestic diversity, with a rise in applications from African American and Latino/Hispanic students.

“This strong upsurge in applications reflects Emory’s outstanding reputation as a fiercely competitive, robustly collaborative and highly compassionate university,” says President Claire E. Sterk. “This pool of strong applicants symbolizes Emory’s value on the world stage.”

Applications were received from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and for more than 65 countries.

