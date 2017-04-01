Lisa Nicole says no to "Married to Medicine Atlanta" season 5

"Married to Medicine Atlanta" has graced our television screens for the past four seasons, but one familiar cast member says she wont be returning for the new season.

Lisa Nicole Cloud, fashion designer and motivational speaker told TMZ she has decided not to return as a full-time cast member in the upcoming season.

"They [producers] don't want to see me leave at all. They would definitely want me to still remain connected to the show and that is why I would probably make occasional appearances as time permits," said Lisa Nicole in a video.

She says she wants to devote more time to her businesses, including her clothing line. Lisa Nicole and her husband are also wanting to add to their family, and they are hoping to have another baby in the near future.

