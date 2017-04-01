City of Temple council member proposes no jail time in new marijuana ordinance

A city of Temple council member wants to follow in the footsteps of Clarkston and Atlanta by proposing a new marijuana ordinance. The ordinance would remove jail time and reduce fines for one ounce or less of cannabis.

Council member Penny Ransom will present the proposed ordinance at the council meeting April 3.

Georgia CARE Project (Campaign for Access Reform and Education) began the City by City Initiative after they proposed an ordinance change in Athens-Clarke County in 2015.

“We are encouraged that various cities in Georgia are willing to debate the issue”, Bell said. “We hope as more cities reform their ordinances it will send a message to state legislators that Georgians no longer want to create criminals out of those who use cannabis. But, we understand there is still a desire by some to show disapproval of cannabis use.”

A hearing will be held on April 13 to allow citizens and stakeholders to provide information and ask questions.

