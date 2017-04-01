Boat submerged under water at Lake Lanier

Marine rescue units were deployed to Sunset Cove Saturday afternoon due to reports of a capsized boat.

A 20 foot boat was found partially submerged underwater.

Authorities say a personal watercraft ran into the boat, causing damage. There were no injuries to report.

Georgia DNR was contacted for investigation of the incident and the boat is being secured.

Charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.