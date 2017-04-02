Will road collapse prompt GDOT officials to rethink storage areas?

CBS46 has learned that people are not just questioning the actions of the three people charged in connection to starting the fire under I-85 that led to a partial road collapse, they're also questioning the security of GDOT storage sites.

Atlanta resident Aileen Loli says the state of Georgia needs to consider changing some of its storage policies. However, GDOT leaders tell CBS46 the storage site was a secured area.

Loli believes the three people accused in the case aren't the only ones to blame.

"They're scapegoats definitely, definitely scapegoats," says Loli.

According to the criminal warrant, Basil Eleby, one of the people charged, is accused of placing a chair in a shopping cart and lighting it.

CBS46 contacted Norcross-based fire protection engineer Rhett Hesprich, who's not working on this case, to break down the fire science involved.

"It's possible, it all depends on what the materials are," said Hesprich. "If the chair is made of an expanded plastic, that's obviously going to put out a high heat release rate. I'm also under the assumption that it's metal but if it's plastic, there's a lot of manufacturers out there, and some stores that have plastic shopping carts, and a plastic shopping cart is going to put out a decent heat release."

State Senator Vincent Fort showed CBS46 an unsecured GDOT salt and gravel barn in southwest Atlanta where State Road 166 dead ends. The gate was wide open.

"Taxpayers pay for this stuff it's expensive, and people could steal it easily late at night and whenever," said Fort.

CBS46 reached out to GDOT about whether they might reconsider storing materials under the interstate. We haven't received comment as of Sunday morning.

